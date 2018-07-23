Lumentum (LITE) PT Lowered to $92.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum opened at $54.40 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $107,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $85,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 992,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 277,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 868,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 1,168,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after buying an additional 84,905 shares during the period.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.