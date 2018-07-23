Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.07 Million

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $282.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.36 million to $284.30 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

LL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 22,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 379,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 293,626 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 263.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 144,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 227,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

