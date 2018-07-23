Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.07 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $282.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.36 million to $284.30 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

LL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 22,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 379,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 293,626 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 263.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 144,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 227,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply