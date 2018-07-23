LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 63,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $69.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

