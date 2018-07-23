LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,649 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Howard Capital Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $2,586,610.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $109,825.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,694. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands opened at $36.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

