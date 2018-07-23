LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

