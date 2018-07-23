LPL Financial LLC Has $402,000 Stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF opened at $49.84 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.