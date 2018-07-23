Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,828,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $6,190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,302,786.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,917,306. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $102.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

