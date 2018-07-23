L’Oreal (OR) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €203.00 ($238.82).

OR stock opened at €180.05 ($211.82) on Monday. L’Oreal has a 12 month low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a 12 month high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

