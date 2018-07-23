Loop Capital Boosts Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $132.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $11,983,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

