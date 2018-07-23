Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $370.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.49.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $322.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.17 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

