Live Stars Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Live Stars has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Live Stars has a total market cap of $721,822.00 and $13,552.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00414732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00154322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024096 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Live Stars

Live Stars launched on September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io . Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Live Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

