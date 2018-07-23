Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Position Lessened by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $538,499.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,137 shares of company stock worth $9,068,480. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.42. 160,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,901. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $93.24 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.23). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

