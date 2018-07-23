LiteBar (LTB) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. LiteBar has a market cap of $155,668.00 and $132.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBar coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteBar has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000873 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002476 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001066 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000111 BTC.

LiteBar Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 943,024 coins. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co . LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

