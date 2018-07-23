Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.81) target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.83) target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.77) to GBX 5,500 ($72.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 6,000 ($79.42) to GBX 5,200 ($68.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,185 ($68.63) target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,249.41 ($69.48).

Get BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,887.50 ($51.46) on Friday. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In related news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($52.03) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($2,029.24). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($53.25), for a total transaction of £40,230 ($53,249.50). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660.

About BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.