Liberty Property Trust (LPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPT stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

