Legg Mason (LM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $785.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Legg Mason to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legg Mason from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 2,537 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $98,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $1,216,150.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,563. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.