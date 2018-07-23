Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,976 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Echostar were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 267,100.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 454,400.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 101.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. Echostar had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

