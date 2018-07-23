Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.63.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

