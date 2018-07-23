Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (QAT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,163 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the first quarter worth $1,549,000.

NASDAQ QAT opened at $17.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.7362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

