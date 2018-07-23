Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 562,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $8,050,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,643. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

