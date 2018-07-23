Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. AXA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 4,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Albemarle by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle traded down $2.98, hitting $90.92, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

