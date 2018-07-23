Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.01 Million

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $87.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.22 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $340.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.57 million to $341.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $355.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $355.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Lawson Products traded up $0.15, hitting $24.85, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lawson Products by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,903,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lawson Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 286,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

