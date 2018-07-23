Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q2 guidance at $1.48-1.54 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System opened at $111.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

