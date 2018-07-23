Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $113.33 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

