Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) Director Mark James Fuller Buys 3,000 Shares

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Director Mark James Fuller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,150.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty opened at C$24.03 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$16.00 and a twelve month high of C$28.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$30.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

