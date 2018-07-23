Kzcash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million

Kzcash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Kzcash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitBay. Kzcash has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $3,345.00 worth of Kzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kzcash has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kzcash alerts:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Kzcash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. Kzcash’s total supply is 2,375,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,194 coins. The official website for Kzcash is kzcash.kz . Kzcash’s official message board is vk.com/kzcash . Kzcash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kzcash Coin Trading

Kzcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kzcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kzcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.