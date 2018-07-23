Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.74. Korn/Ferry International posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn/Ferry International.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,346. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $206,209.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $104,567.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 221.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

