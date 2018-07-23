Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.60 ($41.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.11 ($43.66).

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

