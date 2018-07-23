Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group traded up $0.44, hitting $58.30, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,204. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $50.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.