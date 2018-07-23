Kin Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Kin has a market cap of $141.78 million and $4.51 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinFalcon, DDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00415329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00155792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024080 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, OTCBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, DDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.