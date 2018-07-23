Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. 207,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,174. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

