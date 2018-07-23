Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,880,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,315,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.17, hitting $88.64, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.