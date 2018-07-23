Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 312,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,923,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.35. 18,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,990. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

