Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $173,000 in CSX Co. (CSX) Stock

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $5,508,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 39.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $13,751,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in CSX by 156.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 86,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.78, hitting $70.24, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 70,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,091. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CSX to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

