Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kezar Life Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.3068815596195 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,680. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KZR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

