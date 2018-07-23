KeyCorp Comments on Wix.Com Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wix.Com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Johnson expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of Wix.Com opened at $104.35 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 376.10% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 72,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $834,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.