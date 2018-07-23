Kennametal (KMT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kennametal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3274738130497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of Kennametal opened at $37.42 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

