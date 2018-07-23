Keel Point LLC Sells 495 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,259,868,000 after buying an additional 570,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,680,707,000 after buying an additional 136,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after buying an additional 318,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,623,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,905,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Apple opened at $191.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.30 and a 12-month high of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $971.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

