Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals opened at $12.31 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 20.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 122,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 319,043 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.