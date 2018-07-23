JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Decreased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $262,139,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $139,822,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,805,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $111.28 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

