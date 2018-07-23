JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Given a $128.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $128.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,926 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $262,139,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

