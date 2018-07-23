JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,915,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,450 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,595,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 783,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities opened at $9.84 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $494.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.96 million. research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

