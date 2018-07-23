JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Textron (TXT) Price Target to $77.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Textron traded down $0.47, hitting $66.39, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 18,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Textron will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,039,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,674.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Textron by 33.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $12,112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Textron by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

