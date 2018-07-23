John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,495.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. 144,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,482. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.