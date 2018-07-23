John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,464,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $81,099,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after buying an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,721,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 877,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 484,738 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 206,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,636. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

