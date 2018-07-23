Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 29,870.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.