Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries opened at $68.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.