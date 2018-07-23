Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PRA Health Sciences Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ FY2018 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $701.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences opened at $102.52 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 408,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

