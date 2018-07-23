Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $59.63 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $119,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

