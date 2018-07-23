Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Continental Resources (CLR) a $83.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Continental Resources stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $147,474.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $2,239,434. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $10,840,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

